Way back in 2003 when NSW government-appointed administrator Dick Persson put his feet under the desk at the notorious thrice-sacked Warringah Council, above all he was struck by one thing.

“I’ve lived in the eastern suburbs of Sydney all my life and the difference between there and the northern beaches was stark,” he says.

“Similar demo and profile, you’d think, but the level of community engagement was extremely noticeable on the northern beaches. Retired teachers who’d write to me, put in submissions. All civil. The ratepayers were extremely well informed.”