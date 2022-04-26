If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

The Morrison government.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

I voted for Scott Morrison.

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

My wife.

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

Scott Morrison and Peter Dutton.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

Bob Hawke, especially and always for Medicare.

What would your final meal be?

Meat pie and iced coffee with Bundaberg rum chaser!