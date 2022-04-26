He won. Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter was accepted by the company’s board early this morning and, pending shareholder approval, will result in one of the world’s most important social networks being taken private.

It may have been a joke -- the $54.20 purchasing price being a nod towards a marijuana meme -- but it’s also very real, which is Musk in a nutshell.

The purchase comes less than a month after the world’s richest man began courting the company. On April 4, Twitter announced that Musk had bought enough shares to become its largest shareholder. After being appointed and then unappointed to the company’s board over the span of a week, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made an offer for the company well above the trading price. Despite chatter of a poison pill provision meant to thwart the purchase, the Twitter board accepted the generous offer after two weeks. Money talks, and Musk has a lot of it.