Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day, Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

It’s been two long weeks of campaigning and a lot has happened: gaffes, a COVID-19 diagnosis, a transphobic candidate and even a surprise Pacific pact. So how much has this changed what voters are thinking? Federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman speaks to audience editor Imogen Champagne about what the latest polls say, what happened over the long weekend, and what we can expect in the coming weeks.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

