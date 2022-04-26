At the start of the pandemic, I followed a lot of COVID experts on Twitter. Of course I did. I’m an academic, which means that when I’m scared and confused, I seek knowledge to give me some (perhaps illusory) sense of control.

But now, I’m finding my new “friends” annoying. Why? Because they won’t stop catastrophising, and making me feel guilty, about my approach to the disease.

What is that approach? That now having had my three shots and -- unfortunately -- a four-day “nasty cold” experience of COVID, I can start getting back to my life, at least until a new variant appears or hospital admissions outpace what Victoria can handle.