The issue

We are heading towards a climate catastrophe. Unless we stop emissions rising by 2025, a 1.5-degree temperature rise is unavoidable. Neither major party has the policy to achieve this.

Why is it an issue?

Labor and the Coalition are trying to “end the climate wars” which have been so politically toxic and led to a stagnant approach to emissions reduction over the past decade.

What the parties are offering

After months of wrangling with the Nationals, and at the cost of billions in regional boondoggles (some of which will boost emissions), late last year Scott Morrison's government committed Australia to net zero emissions by 2050.