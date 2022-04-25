Victorian voters are being enticed with a $19.5 million promise for new clinical health school facilities in the Greater Shepparton region if the Liberal-National coalition is re-elected in May.

Investment from La Trobe University and Goulburn Valley Health will total a $26.5 million project to “future proof” northern Victoria’s health care workforce, Regional Education Minister Bridget McKenzie said.

Dedicated facilities will be able to train nursing, midwifery and allied health students to address short and long term workforce needs.

“There will be amazing career opportunities for future graduates who choose to train at this incredible facility when it opens,” Senator McKenzie said.

She announced the funding alongside Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce in Shepparton on Tuesday.

Mr Joyce will start Tuesday in the electorate of Nicholls, held by retiring Nationals MP Damian Drum on a 20 per cent margin.

But the 2022 race has become a three-cornered contest with the Liberals running a candidate against the Nationals’ pick of Sam Birrell.

But both are facing a challenge from Greater Shepparton councillor and independent candidate Rob Priestly.

The deputy prime minister is then expected to visit Mildura, in the federal seat of Mallee held by Nationals MP Anne Webster on a 15 per cent margin.