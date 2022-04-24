Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top US officials in the war-torn country’s capital.

His call on Sunday came as Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.

Zelenskiy announced the planned visit by US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and US defence secretary, Lloyd Austin, at a news conference on Saturday night in a Kyiv subway station. The White House has not commented.

Zelenskiy said he was looking for the Americans to produce results, both in arms and security guarantees.

“You can’t come to us empty-handed today, and we are expecting not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons,” he said.

The visit would be the first by senior US officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago. Blinken stepped briefly onto Ukrainian soil in March to meet with the country’s foreign minister during a visit to Poland.

Zelenskiy has stressed repeatedly that the country needs more heavy weapons, including long-range air defence systems, as well as warplanes.

His meeting with Austin and Blinken was set to take place as Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter, when the faithful celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.

Still, the war cast a shadow over celebrations. In the northern village of Ivanivka, where Russian tanks still littered the roads, Olena Koptyl said “the Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.”

The Russian military reported hitting 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troop concentrations, while its warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military sites, including an explosives factory and several artillery depots.

Most of Sunday’s fighting focused on the Donbas in the east, where Ukrainian forces are concentrated and where Moscow-backed separatists controlled some territory before the war.

Since failing to capture Kyiv, the Russians are aiming to gain full control over the eastern industrial heartland.

Ukraine’s national police said two girls, aged five and 14, died in shelling in the town of Ocheretyne, part of the industrial region.

Russian forces launched fresh airstrikes on a Mariupol steel plant where an estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters.

The Azovstal steel mill where the defenders are holed up is the last corner of resistance in the city, which the Russians have otherwise occupied.

Zelensky said he stressed the need to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, including from the steel plant, in a call with Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is scheduled to speak later with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

More than 100,000 people – down from a pre-war population of about 430,000 – are believed to remain in Mariupol with scant food, water or heat. Ukrainian authorities estimate that more than 20,000 civilians have been killed. Recent satellite images showed what appeared to be mass graves dug in towns to the west and east of Mariupol.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, called for a localised Easter truce. He urged Russia to allow civilians to leave the steel plant and suggested talks to negotiate an exit for the Ukrainian soldiers.

Podolyak tweeted that the Russian military was attacking the plant with heavy bombs and artillery while accumulating forces and equipment for a direct assault.