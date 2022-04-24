Central Australia and the Top End have been promised investments worth millions to tackle crime and deliver jobs as part of the coalition’s bid for marginal seats in the Northern Territory.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced a $14 million election commitment for Alice Springs to support a community-led response to reduce crime rates.

This is alongside a $300 million package for a new hydrogen hub and multiple carbon capture storage sites in Darwin.

Get the election coverage you deserve. Choose what you pay and your level of coverage. JOIN TODAY

In Alice Springs, assaults have risen by almost six per cent in the past 12 months, house break-ins are up more than 46 per cent and commercial break-ins have increased by more than 60 per cent.

The funding will improve CCTV, finance local diversionary activities, support more community patrols and a new Head to Health centre to improve access to mental health services.

Alice Springs Town Council will be provided $2 million as part of their plan to regenerate the centre and invest in a new youth-focused area for the public library.

Of the pledge to boost the territory’s potential as an energy powerhouse, Mr Morrison said the projects would deliver an estimated $1.9 billion worth of total investment and create more than 3800 jobs.

He also promised to increase regional apprenticeships with an additional five per cent wage subsidy in their first year, if the coalition is elected.

This will be on top of the 10 per cent support provided through the Australian Apprenticeships Incentive System.

The Liberal-National coalition hopes to win the Labor-held seats of Solomon and Lingiari in May.

Both parties have touched down in Alice Springs to make their mark before heading to Darwin ahead of Anzac Day commemorations.