Election campaigning will take a back seat to commemorations on Anzac Day.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor deputy leader Richard Marles will be in Darwin for services on Monday, as the nation marks the 107th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese remains in isolation at his Sydney home as he recovers from COVID-19.

National security is set to remain a key issue in the election campaign with Labor and the coalition exchanging barbs over the handing of the Solomon Islands government’s deal with China.

Asked about Labor’s approach to China and the region, foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said the coalition had failed by cutting aid to the Solomons by 28 per cent on average per year and not doing enough to address climate change.

“China has changed and we know China is much more aggressive and assertive, and so the question is: how does Australia respond?” she said.

“What we’ve got to do to secure our region, we have to shore up our region.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Australia was the “partner of choice” for the Solomon Islands, with a record amount of money going into aid projects.

“The Chinese don’t play by our rules,” he told Sky News.

“If you look at what’s happened in Africa, there are corrupt payments being made – we can never compete with that sort of playbook.

“We have values and we have the rule of law that we abide by.”

He said the national security committee of cabinet had done “a lot of work” to prevent China having a military presence so close to Australia.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce walked back previous comments where he compared the Solomon Islands’ security deal with China to the Cuban missile crisis.

Mr Joyce said he believed the assurances from the Solomon Islands’ government that a Chinese naval base would not be established.

Meanwhile, the issue of transgender children playing school sport is unlikely to go away with Liberal candidate Katherine Deves saying the debate is important.

Interviewed on SBS World News on Sunday night, the Warringah candidate said the debate required “dignified and respectful” discussion rather than divisive and hurtful comments posted to social media.

“With this issue we have a collision of rights and – thus far – the voices of women and girls have not been heard,” she said.

“And when we have a collision of rights, in liberal democracies, we debate them in a reasonable, measured fashion.”

The candidate revealed she had received death threats and police were now involved, with her family temporarily leaving Sydney for their safety.

The election campaign is expected to be full steam ahead on Tuesday, with Labor planning to hold its official launch in Perth this weekend.