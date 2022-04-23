NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT have recorded almost 20,000 new COVID-19 cases along with 11 deaths, as the national toll since the start of the pandemic approaches 7000 fatalities.
Some 6981 Australian lives have been lost to coronavirus, with data still to be reported in other states and territories on Sunday.
Almost 42,000 new cases and 44 deaths were announced across the country on Saturday.
There are still more than 370,000 active cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with more than 3000 patients in hospital care and around 130 of them in ICUs.
Meanwhile, seven-day isolation for close contacts is no longer mandatory in NSW and Victoria, while Queensland is moving to scrap quarantine for unvaccinated international arrivals by Thursday.
In the ACT, household contact quarantine rules will be ditched after Anzac Day.
South Australia will drop the requirement for close contact isolation from April 30 but five rapid antigen tests over seven days will apply.
Masks will also be required outside the home, high-risk settings like aged care centres will be off limits and employers and schools will need proof of status.
Vaccination status and check-in requirements for social and sporting venues are being wound back in Victoria although mandates for workers in multiple industries have been retained.
NSW is shifting to a risk assessment model, with household contacts of positive cases no longer needing to isolate for seven days, so long as they continue to test negative.
They should still work from home where possible and avoid high-risk settings.
The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee says it would be appropriate to drop some stricter restrictions once the current wave of infections has peaked.
However authorities also warn infection rates may spike as restrictions ease.
Omicron cases are plateauing in NSW, with a steady decline in infections among the young.
The state’s health surveillance report for the week ending April 16 also shows unvaccinated people are still over-represented in hospital admissions.
To mark the start of World Immunisation Week on Sunday, Australian pharmacists are being praised for their role in the national COVID-19 vaccine program after administering more than 6.8 million doses.
However Pharmaceutical Society of Australia president Chris Freeman says barriers to access remain and the next government should prioritise more vaccine subsidies for pharmacists under the National Immunisation Program.
“Only a small selection of vaccinations are available from pharmacists and there are still restrictions on the age and location they can be administered,” Associate Professor Freeman said.
“We need to ensure all vaccinations are available, when and where people need them.”
LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA FROM ACROSS AUSTRALIA:
NSW: 11,107 cases, eight deaths, 1588 in hospital, 64 in ICU
Victoria: 7104 cases, two deaths, 438 in hospital, 33 in ICU
ACT: 725 cases, no deaths, 58 in hospital, three in ICU
Tasmania: 936 cases, one death, 49 in hospital, one in ICU.
Leave a comment
Ever since the fool in NSW ( Dominic Perrottet) and the biggest fool of all the compulsive liar’ daggy dad’ Morrison prematurely opened the borders late last year Australia now sits near the head of the pack (top 10 nations)in terms of new COVID cases in the world. Additionally our position on rate of deaths from COVID has also ‘improved’ considerably as we ‘race’ into the top 30 nations for deaths in the world. Morrison’s calls for ‘freedom’ were driven by political opportunism. Morrison boasted of giving Australians the opportunity of a .normal Christmas family lunch together and the holidays of old. Undoubtedly, he expected their vote as a show of gratitude come the May election in return
The resulting leap in cases and deaths from COVID that followed that policy were both entirely foreseeable and preventable hence those pushing for total freedom bear responsibility and are culpable for these foreseeable consequences. But .apparently this is still not enough for the lovers of the ‘let it rip’ policy. And now there is a potential for still greater cases and deaths with the approaching winter months as virtually all restrictions are now being wound back.
.In calling for virtually all COVID19 restriction to be cut back or eliminated Australia has now become little ‘Sweden’ and the ‘let it rip’ policy of economy first and foremost, individual self-interest and government vote seeking now clearly holds sway in Australia. Obviously to these clowns and imbeciles not enough Australians were killed during the Omicron wave last Christmas
So let us be absolutely clear on this. Morrison, big business and the economy have won they have made themselves a far higher priority than keeping people safe. Even a large number of Australians have forcefully placed there self-serving demand for ‘absolute freedom’ at the forefront in order to indulge their desire for the ‘nice’ things of life like shopping and travelling ahead of their many vulnerable fellow citizens.
Once upon a time we were being force fed this tripe of how ‘we (the government) were simply following the best medical advice. So where is this ‘line’ now when we have some medical experts expressing great concern over the possible impacts for our health systems by relaxing so many restrictions too quickly?
But why would Morrison and those of his ilk care, the vast majority of those who will be adversely impacted by all this will be the elderly, the sick and disabled and the poor, all acceptable collateral damage in Morrison’s quest for power, the economy and ‘freedom’. Of course not to mention the many additional workers who will now be exposed to even greater risk by forcing back to work those who may well be infected. But this will not be the case for the ‘privileged’ workers who have the discretion to be able to work from home.
I wonder if this is what Marx and Engels meant by worker ‘exploitation’ way back in the 19tn century – low pay and expendable?.