Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor frontbenchers will start Sunday in Sydney before making their way to Darwin ahead of the ANZAC dawn service on Monday.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese remains in isolation and will be represented at the service by his deputy Richard Marles.

Senior Labor MPs have been standing up in Mr Albanese’s absence, addressing the travelling press pack in alternation after ruling out creating a de facto opposition leader for seven days.

Get the election coverage you deserve. Choose what you pay and your level of coverage. JOIN TODAY

Ahead of landing in the Northern Territory, Labor has pledged to train an additional 500 Indigenous health workers and invest in life-saving dialysis and rheumatic heart disease treatments.

The party says it will work closely with Indigenous health services to deliver up to 30 new dialysis units to treat chronic kidney disease and double the federal funding to combat Rheumatic Heart Disease with $12 million for prevention, screening and treatment.

It will also invest $15 million to improve water supply in remote communities to enable new dialysis units in these communities for the first time.

“Throughout the pandemic, Aboriginal controlled health services worked tirelessly to protect the health of their communities,” Labor’s Indigenous spokeswoman Linda Burney said.

“Building their workforce through a dedicated, culturally appropriate traineeship program and supporting their capacity to undertake preventative care will save lives and bring us closer to closing the gap in First Nations health outcomes.”

Labor faces a strong challenge to retain the federal seat of Lingiari, which covers 99 per cent of the Northern Territory.

The seat was held by Warren Snowdon on a five per cent margin, but with the MP retiring, Labor will need to hold it against former Alice Springs mayor Damien Ryan.