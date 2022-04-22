In the span of just one month, more than 500 children crossed the border out of Ukraine alone at a single border crossing in Siret, Romania. It’s one of the lesser-used border crossings across Europe -- just 740,000 refugees have crossed into the country since February 24, compared to more than 2.8 million who have entered Poland.

It’s estimated children make up 40% of Ukraine’s refugees, though at the start of the crisis that proportion was much higher as parents sent their kids to safety. Some make the tough decision to send their kids across the border alone, forced to stay behind to work, fight or look after family members. Other children have no legal guardians -- either orphaned or surrendered by their parents.

Getting unaccompanied children out of Ukraine is a bureaucratic nightmare. There’s identification and power of attorneys that need to be in place, and the people children go on to stay with have to be vetted. Dozens, if not hundreds, of children crossed the border alone and travelled onwards before social services in host countries could reach them. Others are shuttled into children’s homes, while international NGOs rush to find accommodation for entire orphanages of children.