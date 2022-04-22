Nine ran the NRL (and what a boring game as ScoMo’s Sharkies beat Ziggy’s Sea Eagles) and managed to win a close night with 449,000 viewers for the battle of the beaches.

Ten ran Masterchef, which benefited from not having The Voice and Lego Masters in its face -- and its audience lifted to 582,000 from 466,000 the night before. Ten also had Gogglebox, 643,000, and was very much in a mature, "we’re a bit bored" mode for its core audience. Foreign Correspondent brought in 480,000 with a solid report from Sicily, and Q+A drew 370,000. A friend says it should be Q+E: Questions and Evasions.

Regional Top 5: Seven News, 514,000; Seven News 6.30, 479,000; 7pm ABC News, 293,000; Nine News 6.30, 289,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, Home and Away, 281,000.