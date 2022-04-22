Opposition leader Anthony Albanese just can't catch a break. After a distinctly wobbly start to his campaign -- which went beyond the media's obsession with gaffes, though that didn't help -- he gets his stuff together for a solid performance in the first leaders' debate and promptly gets COVID-19, something he'd managed to avoid in the first two years of the pandemic.

Albanese's isolation for the next week will force a change to a campaign that's been largely leader-focused so far. Let's take a look at the candidates who'll take the baton.

Richard Marles

As if on cue, The Australian's front page was emblazoned with an attack piece on the Labor deputy leader's record on China and the Pacific. Marles is, paradoxically, one of the lower profile members of Labor's leadership team. He ascended to his current role thanks to the yin-yang approach to decision-making in the Labor party; Albanese is of the left and from New South Wales, so the deputy more-or-less had to be of the Victorian right. He's from a real establishment background, attending elite boarding school Geelong Grammar -- his Betoota Advocate nickname "Timbertop Marles" is a reference to the school's Mansfield campus, where ninth graders go skiing and hiking.