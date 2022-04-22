The prime minister said yesterday that the Solomon Islands-China agreement was "no surprise to us" because "we have known for some time the risk of a deal such as this coming about". Referring to "security matters", he said he wouldn’t give any more details. But the Minister for International Development Zed Seselja has said that the government found out only when the public did.

The opposition has called the Solomons-China agreement the "worst failure of Australian foreign policy in the Pacific" in almost 80 years. With less hyperbole, independent Senator Rex Patrick has called it "Australia’s worst intelligence failure" in more than two decades.

There is a way to deal with a serious intelligence failure, particularly since the opposition claims to be outraged too. The government, with bipartisan support, can declassify the intelligence it received. This intelligence can be sanitised so as to conceal the specific means by which it was obtained.