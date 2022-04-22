For months, all signs pointed to a khaki election, with a hawkish Morrison government desperate to corner Labor as weak on national security.

The Coalition frontbench went on the attack during the final parliamentary sittings, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelling Deputy Opposition Leader Richard Marles a “Manchurian Candidate”, as Peter Dutton snarled about Labor being China’s preferred party. Despite all that, Labor is pretty much in lockstep with the Coalition on national security issues, boosting defence spending, and how to deal with China.

But the government’s language was enough for the spy chiefs to come in from the cold and deliver a rebuke, with ASIO boss Mike Burgess warning that politicising national security was unhelpful for the agency’s work.