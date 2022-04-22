How do you get to be a captain's pick in Scott Morrison's Liberal Party?

This week, the civil war simmering over the preselection of candidates became very public, sparked by the case of Katherine Deves, Morrison's pick for the seat of Warringah.

How Deves emerged from utter obscurity to national prominence -- and provoked a spectacular meltdown of the NSW Liberals -- is a mystery. How do you become a prime minister's pick for a one-time blue-ribbon Liberal seat when you weren't even a member of the party six months ago? We have a stab at solving that mystery later.