Chrome-front grilles and flared exhausts gleam in the autumn sun at the hot rod exhibition, the painted panels shining, black japonica and scarlet red. Some of the men have dressed as greasers, orange and brown two-tone shirts and Brillo'ed quiffs, the women in print dresses, bright lipstick and flowers behind the ear. This is Ulverstone, northern Tasmania, at its small showground. Since the town itself has more than a touch of the 1970s, the trip back into the '50s wasn't such a shift.

Tammy Tyrrell, Jacqui Lambie's Senate candidate, had been there earlier, I was told, but she'd gone now. Only the local paper, the Advocate, had the heads up, and all they'd done was take a photo. I cursed my luck. I'd skipped Ecofest nearby, and a Tasmanian Horticultural Society do that looked a tad genteel, but I'd dropped in on the carrot festival at nearby Frome on the off chance she'd pass through and bless the purple Eindhoven giants. I should have just staked out the hot rods. Not that it would have made getting an interview any more likely.

There have been low visibility campaigns before, but what Lambie and her advisers are running with Tammy Tyrrell is of another order entirely. This is a campaign in which someone who may have the balance of power in the Senate has been essentially entered into a witness protection program, a cipher who, by all accounts, isn't even given much opportunity to speak to the actual punters, let alone the media. The pitch on Tyrrell's Twitter is that she's lived through the things politicians talk about: