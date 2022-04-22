This weekend’s second-round top-two French presidential election looks set to be one of those sideshow alley games where every kid gets a prize: sitting President Emmanuel Macron likely to be returned for a second term while right-wing ethno-nationalist Marine Le Pen scores a record vote for her style of repugnant politics in post-war western Europe.

Macron gets to be leader, while Le Pen builds her legitimacy as the viable alternative.

Meanwhile, leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who placed third in the first round of voting a fortnight ago, gets a springboard for the June National Assembly elections off the back of delivering enough nose-holding progressive votes to Macron. (In Australia: “strategic voting”; in France: le vote utile, “the useful vote”.)