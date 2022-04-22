Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

This week, a pact signed between the Solomon Islands and China caused major waves. The agreement, which was leaked a month earlier, forced policy debates around China, the Pacific and Australia’s national security onto the agenda.

In today’s episode politics editor Bernard Keane spoke to Tips and Murmurs editor Charlie Lewis about the ramifications for Australia’s security apparatus, whether it’s a blunder, and how it could affect the campaign.

