It's tempting fate to suggest that any particular day of an election hasn't been particularly eventful, and no doubt as soon the subeditors hit publish, news will drop that Scott Morrison is, in fact, a dual citizen on account of his hitherto unnoticed Chinese heritage. But ultimately the most interesting thing to happen in politics today actually happened last night.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese chose an inopportune time to finally contract COVID-19, dragging him off the campaign trail for a week and making the day of whoever at The Herald Sun had been sitting on "Albo queasy" for a headline (guys, "Albo sneezy" and "Albo wheezy" are right there).

The impact this will have on Labor's campaign remains to be seen -- Albanese obviously can't travel for seven days but, symptoms allowing, there's nothing stopping him from going on talkback or holding virtual press conferences as Prime Minister Scott Morrison did when he contracted COVID. And while Albanese's fortune had improved this week with a solid showing at the first leaders' debate on Wednesday, there's also a sense that a chance to reset while the Labor leadership team take the spotlight off him might not be the worst thing. And as unnamed Labor sources told the Nine papers, better he has to isolate for a week now than on May 14.