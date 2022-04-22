The great majority of candidates in this election will be non-politicians, but of course the handful with a serious chance of winning will be professional politicians.

The ranks of our politicians are -- in spite of the increasing number of women and Indigenous MPs -- becoming less and less diverse in terms of their backgrounds. Our Parliament is now dominated by people who are either former political staffers or party operatives, or former union officials. And the range of occupations of those who are not former political operatives is narrowing -- increasingly it is law or finance.

An important feature of this election is the effort by a large number of non-politicians to challenge professional Liberal politicians in urban seats -- perhaps the biggest challenge the political class has faced since One Nation in the 1990s.