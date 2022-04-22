Since the election campaign kicked off last week, most media eyeballs have been trained on Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese. That’s meant that the National Party -- the government’s junior Coalition partner, hugely influential in setting its agenda on regional issues and climate policy -- has flown largely under the radar.

In part, that’s thanks to the return of Barnaby Joyce to the deputy prime ministership last year. The man known for some strange reason as “Australia’s best retail politician” is politically toxic, particularly in many urban areas. He and Morrison haven’t campaigned together. Instead, Joyce has been out sandbagging seats in the regions, splashing plenty of cash on the way -- and giving us an indication of where the Nationals are both optimistic and vulnerable.

The Wombat Trail (as the Nationals campaign is known) kicked off in regional Victoria, where Nationals’ Damian Drum is retiring as the member for Nicholls. Drum held the seat on a 20% margin, but the party is worried about an independent challenge from popular Greater Shepparton deputy mayor Rob Priestly.