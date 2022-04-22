Elections are important but also deeply weird. Every three years, an esoteric lexicon is dragged out like the good china at Christmas lunch, and before you can say “optional preferential” the air is filled with “hustings”, “corflutes” and “donkeys”.

To many, this thicket of verbiage can be off-putting. Luckily Crikey humorist Tom Red is on hand to translate.

Gaffe: An unforced verbal error such as forgetting the treasurer’s name or saying “how good is Edgecliff?” when you’re actually in Edgeworth.