Gee, it seemed like a good idea, a prime ministerial debate between Albo and ScoMo -- 175,000 on Sky News -- a sort of Hard Quiz (753,000 last night) without the humour, one badly needing Tom Gleeson to give it an edge rather than an earnest political tragic like Kieran Gilbert at Sky News (aka the News Corp PR channel for the Morrison government and all things conservative).

Now to real TV business. The 7pm ABC News had 855,000 national viewers, A Current Affair on Nine had 833,000, and the 7pm part of The Project on Ten had 438,000. Home and Away was watched by 776,000, mostly viewers under the age of 29. SBS World News at 7pm had 191,000. At 7.30pm, 7.30 on the ABC had 667,000, while Ten, Nine and Seven had gone to their reality programs. The Sky News audience had been warmed up beforehand, for an hour, by the rantings of Peta Credlin (58,000).

To give the audience further context, the NRL game on Monday between Wests and Parramatta was watched by 276,000 on Fox League. To provide further context, at the end of December, Foxtel had 1.564 million residential subscribers and 218,000 commercial subscribers. The ratings refer to the former, not the latter, which are pubs and clubs. Australia has around 10 million households, so in effect the debate was hidden away and depended on print and the ABC, Seven and Nine to sell the message on Wednesday, as well as news websites last night and today. In effect, Sky News and the Murdoch controlled got a free ride from their rivals.