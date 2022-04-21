It's taken some time for political journalists to wake up to the magnitude of the disaster that is the agreement between the Solomon Islands and China -- and the fact that the Morrison government is in absolute chaos over it.

Some foreign policy and defence specialists immediately understood the impact of the agreement -- the ABC's Andrew Greene and Stephen Dziedzic especially. But it's taken the best part of a month -- and a flurry of activity from Washington, and belatedly in Canberra -- to wake up political journalists who have been readily transmitting the idea that the government's "strong on China" tactic would be an electoral winner.

In fact, far from being tough on China, Morrison, Dutton and church mouse Foreign Minister Marise Payne have spectacularly failed, allowing the establishment of a Chinese base in the Pacific -- and had no clue it was happening until a draft agreement was leaked on social media.