Right in the middle of the town of Cygnet, the mid-week market hums with life, the farmers and old church ladies and hippies have come to town. With the green hills beyond, and the Victorian-era buildings looking down -- the old bank now a B&B, the old grocer's now the ultra-hip Red Velvet Lounge -- the place is having its first big days out after COVID.

Farmers, actual farmers, with trays of produce! Feral kids, actual feral kids, without shoes! They're lolling around a stall that could be called something like "wooden shit", with bowls and condiment shakers and such. There's a second-hand book stall run out of a van, a no-fish-farming stall and a sausage sizzle run from a black tent, by the black-T-shirted "Knights of the Pissoir", denizens of the local smash palace, hog boys all, resolutely against all this hippie shit, which blew into town about a half-century ago.

Middle of it all, Leanne Minshull, a shortish woman fizzing with energy, blondish-greyish mop of hair, and in a light-blue pullover, is trying to get a couple interested in the Local Party and citizen juries.