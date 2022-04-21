The April 2022 agreement between China and the Solomon Islands is causing alarm, and has rightly been called by Senator Rex Patrick "Australia’s worst intelligence failure" in more than two decades. Alarmist talk has begun about Chinese naval bases interdicting Australia’s sea lines of communication in the south-west Pacific.

But there is another aspect to the agreement that isn’t being discussed: the potential for it to materially improve the lives of Solomon Islanders, and the lessons other Pacific Islands people will learn as a result.

Although China recognises it is a major power, it also sees itself as first among a group of large developing countries.