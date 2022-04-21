Katherine Deves may not have been mentioned during last night’s leaders' debate, but Scott Morrison’s support for her candidacy exposed a major contradiction in his pitch for reelection.

During the debate, Morrison answered a question about what politicians could do to encourage young voters to have faith in the political system by talking up the Coalition government’s suite of tech laws.

The laws (some enacted, some proposed) promise to “crack down on big tech” and have been touted by the government for months. Despite criticisms that the laws won’t accomplish what they set out to do, Morrison has hoped to tap into fears about online safety, free speech and the wellbeing of children forced to spend time on their devices while in lockdown during the pandemic.