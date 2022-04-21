Leonardo Puglisi is the 14-year-old founder of 6 News Australia, a YouTube-based news station. Recently, he scored an interview with the prime minister. Crikey asked him to review last night's debate.

The first leaders' debate arrived with arguably less anticipation and promotion than the one between Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten which aired on Channel 7 in the 2019 campaign. Perhaps, as covered by Crikey, the debates may be increasingly irrelevant. In fact, I actually forgot it was happening until I checked social media at around 7:05 pm and then tuned in.

What I did see wasn't as headline-grabbing as a "space invaders" comment from the Morrison-Shorten debate, but there were certainly some interesting and heated moments.