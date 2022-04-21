While the Australian economy is powering along courtesy of hundreds of billions in deficit spending, emergency low interest rates and a dramatic spike in energy prices, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that 2023 is going to be a return to business as usual for Australia -- pre-pandemic business, that is.

In its latest global forecasts, the IMF says the commodities boom unleashed by Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will boost GDP in Australia this year, allowing us to outperform the world economy. Real growth in Australia is projected to rise to 4.2% this year, compared with a 4.1% rise forecast in the January edition of the fund’s World Economic Outlook -- but well above the lowered world estimate for 2022 of 3.6%.

No wonder Australian shoppers are happily spending at the moment -- Australian Bureau of Statistics monthly spending data for households, released yesterday, showed a 7.7% rise in February after a 5% rise in January, with clothing and footwear (20.2%), recreation and culture (17.8%), and hotels, cafes and restaurants all showing strong growth. It's not just energy prices -- consumers are buoyant, too (which might end up being a telling factor in a tight election).