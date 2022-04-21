Every time, it’s a sweat. Every time the French go to the polls to elect a president for five years, there’s the possibility of the latest bout of electoral bad humour putting an extremist in the Élysée Palace.

Final round voting in France’s presidential election on Sunday between president Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen pits a democratic candidate against an autocratic, anti-system nationalist-populist for the third time since 2002.

According to the latest radio France Info opinion polling, Macron leads 56%-44% (though with a margin of error of 3.2%), and a BFMTV poll of viewers after a head-to-head television debate Wednesday night suggested Macron may have got the better of Le Pen. Certainly, however, the far right has never been stronger on the cusp of a French presidential election.