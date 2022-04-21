Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election polling day. Each day, Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

Last night’s leaders’ debate was a chance for the men vying to be prime minister to set the narrative for the coming weeks. In front of a room of undecided voters, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese each tried to sell themselves as the better option. But just how important are these debates in 2022? Crikey‘s Tips and Murmurs editor Charlie Lewis studied the debate closely and gleaned insight into what this event means for the campaign, which he shared with news editor Georgia Wilkins.

