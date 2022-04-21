If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

Climate policy.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

“You’re a Trump slut.”

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

My kiddos, Arkie and Pearl.

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

Disinformation, conspiracy theories and the growing trust gap between the public and policymakers.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

Vida Goldstein. A brave woman, a disruptor who never stopped trying.

What would your final meal be?

Anything with my family around me.