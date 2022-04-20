The Alan Tudge affair is Scott Morrison’s government in microcosm: smoke, mirrors and a lingering stench you can’t quite place but end up just getting used to. Because, as always with these guys, you’re too exhausted to bother anymore.

The facts: Alan Tudge was (or is?) a cabinet minister. Rachelle Miller worked in his office as a media adviser in 2016 and 2017. In November 2020, Miller featured in the notorious ABC Four Corners episode “Inside the Canberra Bubble” with the disclosure that she and Tudge had conducted a secret affair when she worked for him. She said it was consensual. Tudge publicly admitted the affair and apologised to his family.

At the same time, Miller lodged a formal complaint with the Department of Finance, alleging that Tudge had serially bullied her. She alleged that he had made her fearful of losing her job. She ultimately moved from his office to that of Senator Michaelia Cash, where Miller claimed she was blocked from progressing her career as punishment for her earlier affair.