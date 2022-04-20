A losing night for the three "nice" reality programs, with one seasonal loser confirmed -- MasterChef Australia on Ten dropped 116,000 viewers (or 18%) to 521,000 viewers last night from its opening of 637,000. Lego Masters is almost on the losers list with a 133,000 (14%) drop to 796,000 for Nine last night after its Monday night opening of 929,000. Seven’s The Voice lost 11.7% of its opening audience of 1.266 million to register 1.118 million last night. So it was Seven’s night from Nine, Ten and the ABC.

The trio's drop is following established viewing patterns for familiar programs -- a bit of a tune-in on the return night for a look-see, then a gradual slide over the next couple of nights. MasterChef is already in the loser lane, even for Ten -- its cost requires higher figures. Lego Masters is on the edge, especially after all the pre-publicity since the start of the year with the tennis. The Voice on Seven had a short three-night warm-up in the first week of ratings that so far doesn’t seem to have harmed viewing.

All three are back up tonight against Hard Quiz on the ABC, which will sort ‘em out. It's also the final of Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell tonight after Hard Quiz.