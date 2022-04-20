What a Guy The misfiring clown car that is the Victorian Liberal Party has shuddered off yet more of its engine components. Leader once and leader once more Matthew Guy has launched a website dedicated to Victoria's worst roads, looking to attack the Andrews government on infrastructure failures. Except that no one will ever talk about that, due to some of the design choices. As initially picked up by Seven Network's Sharnelle Vella, the Liberals' initial choice for the website's main image was not in Victoria, or even Australia, but a stock photo from another country. If you want a hint as to which one, think what would be the most distractingly awful choice at this point in history, and remember this is the Victorian Liberals. Yep, it was a pockmarked road in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/sharnellevella/status/1516310577794093056?s=21&t=oZ7KPQt7vIBGcSGShU3c6Q

Big business Some things are just inevitable, subject to the immutable laws of the universe, and as such they seem to escape moral judgment. That a someone would form a company called Cancel Culture Consulting, aimed at helping brands avoid and/or recover from "cancel culture" is one such event. There is no point being mad -- it's simply a perfect example of Tralfamadorian philosophy. It was always going to happen; it always will have happened. The pitch goes: