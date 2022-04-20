The fragile stability that has characterised politics in Timor-Leste -- Asia’s newest democracy -- for the past two years is set to be shattered after Tuesday’s presidential election, and red flags will be raised in Canberra.
Nobel laureate and former prime minister José Ramos-Horta, 72, has opened up an unbeatable lead over incumbent Francisco “Lu’Olo” Guterres, with about 60% versus 40% of the vote during Tuesday night counting in the second-round runoff for the country’s presidency.
In the lead-up to the first round of the elections, where 16 candidates competed for votes, he promised an “earthquake” in the country’s politics -- before winning 45.6% of the vote compared with Guterres' 22.1%. But candidates from a range of minor parties fell in behind Lu’Olo, leading to a result that's likely to be closer than many observers expected. Observers in the capital Dili told Crikey that turnout was notably lower than in the first round.
