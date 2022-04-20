One track on Shane Nicholson’s latest album is called How to Write a Song.

He sings dryly about experiencing love, heartbreak and yearning, then wrapping it all up in melody and playing it in a minor key.

The country singer-songwriter proved he has got the right formula, taking out the top categories at the 50th Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth on Wednesday night.

Nicholson, known for his raw storytelling songs, won both alt country album of the year and album of the year for Living in Colour.

His song And You Will Have Your Way was named song of the year and single of the year.

Tamworth local Ashleigh Dallas was crowned best female artist, while her song with Luke O’Shea, Long Way ‘Round, won video of the year.

Country legend Troy Cassar-Daley was voted best male artist and his album The World Today was the top-selling album.

Cassar-Daley has now won a record-breaking 40 Golden Guitar awards over the course of his career, more than Slim Dusty.

The Golden Guitars’ executive producer Peter Ross said it was a privilege to bring back the awards, which are a landmark event at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

The awards have been marred by the pandemic in recent years, and the festival was postponed in January due to rising COVID-19 infections.

Mr Ross said the event was a moment to reflect on the resilience and strength of country music in Australia.

MAJOR WINNERS AT THE 2022 GOLDEN GUITAR AWARDS:

* Album of the year: Living in Colour, Shane Nicholson

* Alt country album of the year: Living in Colour, Shane Nicholson

* Contemporary country album of the year: Kids on Cassette, The Wolfe Brothers

* Traditional country album of the year: Songs From Highway One, Adam Harvey

* Male artist of the year: Troy Cassar-Daley

* Female artist of the year: Ashleigh Dallas

* Song of the year: And You Will Have Your Way, Shane Nicholson

* Single of the year: And You Will Have Your Way, Shane Nicholson

* Top selling album of the year: The World Today, Troy Cassar-Daley

* Group or duo of the year: The Wolfe Brothers

* Vocal collaboration of the year: South, Troy Cassar-Daley featuring Ian Moss

* Bluegrass recording of the year: Black Crow, The Weeping Willows

* New Talent of the year: Darlinghurst