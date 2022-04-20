One week in and the 2022 election has been predictably scrappy and cringeworthy. Two parties with no much inspiring vision bickering over personal attacks, “who gaffed the hardest” contests and overheated scare campaigns.

In the lead-up to tonight’s first leaders' debate between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Labor opponent Anthony Albanese, those scare campaigns have dominated coverage.

Yesterday Morrison called a Labor claim that his government would put pensioners on the cashless welfare card “a disgusting lie”. The scheme, which forces welfare recipients on to a card which stops them withdrawing cash, or accessing alcohol or gambling services, is being tried out in a handful of areas.