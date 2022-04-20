The extraordinary dodging of both company tax and the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) by Australia's, and the world's, biggest gas companies -- and thus the theft from Australians of income from our own natural assets -- should be front and centre in the election campaign, given the colossal deficits and debt Australia currently faces.

As Crikey reported last year, the PRRT is a colossal rort -- taxpayers are actually receiving less now than they were 20 years ago despite the massive expansion in gas exports from Western Australian projects and the tens of billions in extra revenue offshore gas companies are enjoying. Only Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and the massive spike in energy prices it caused -- finally bumped PRRT revenue up in the forecasts in the April budget. But those forecasts remain below the levels of 20 years ago.

New data compiled by the Greens as part of their proposal for a new super-profits tax on the sector reveals the shocking extent to which the rules of the PRRT, which allowed accumulated deductions from exploration and construction to artificially grow by the long-term bond rate (LTBR) plus up to 15 percentage points, have inflated deductions.