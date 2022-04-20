The prime minister is calling for a civil debate as he prepares for his first campaign head-to-head against the opposition leader.

Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will take part in a “people’s forum” on Wednesday night and face questions from audience members.

Mr Morrison said the debate in Brisbane would be an opportunity for voters to evaluate the choice they would have at the ballot box.

“I’ve said right from the outset of this campaign this election is about a choice (and) tonight, I’m talking about our plans, what we’ve been doing,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

“I’m optimistic about the future for Australia … so tonight, I look forward to that discussion. I hope it will be a civil discussion.”

Despite his pledge for civility, the prime minister took a thinly-veiled swipe at his opponent, saying his own approach was not to “lock myself away in rooms” before the debate.

“I am looking forward to engaging with the people who are in the audience and answering their questions in a positive way,” he said.

“Setting out what Australia’s opportunities are for the future and how our economic plan is the one that can help them achieve that so Australians have a clear choice in front of them at the next election.”

The debate is being hosted by Sky News and The Courier-Mail.