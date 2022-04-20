After

Davie's car pulled up at the Launceston bus station, the beigey-covered van getting the occasional stare. Davie still had the pink-tinted glasses and the steampunk black top-hat on, wedged under the roof. He pushed a grey strand of aged hippie hair away. ("Nah, I was never a hippie." "I bet you worked music festivals." "Oh sure, I worked music festivals.") "Hey, you have a great trip," he said. I grabbed my bag and pad and thought I should have asked him, I should have asked him...

Before

Outside in the foyer of whatever this place was, the Tailrace Centre, with its curved, corrugated roof, hard to work out whether Troppo architects built it nine minutes ago or if it's an 1850s slurry factory/grittling works, I paused to put on the credentials lanyard, then took it off again, then put it back on, undecided. This was avoidance pure and simple. There would be about five minutes before the thing started, but then, no, as the door flapped open for a second, that voice, that voice! They want to give more money to the unemployed. More! Well, I say give a man a fish you feed him for a day...

That voice! Tremulous, angry, hurt, betrayed but with a honeyish flow beneath. It curled out like perfumed scent, like a siren's song. There was no avoiding plunging in.