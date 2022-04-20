Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has claimed a narrow win from the first leaders’ debate, as he seeks to use the performance as a springboard for the rest of week two of the election campaign.

During Wednesday night’s televised debate between Mr Albanese and Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Brisbane, the Opposition leader won more of the support from the group of 100 undecided voters.

Mr Albanese received 40 per cent of the vote, compared with 35 per cent for Mr Morrison, as 25 per cent of the crowd remained undecided.

Both leaders will start the day in Brisbane before heading to campaign in marginal seats on day 11 of the campaign.

While the prime minister used Wednesday’s debate to spruik his economic record, he copped criticism for saying he and his wife were “blessed” to have children who did not have disabilities.

The comments came after an audience question over NDIS funding from the mother of an autistic child who had their support on the scheme slashed by 30 per cent.

The two leaders also traded blows over stances on boat turnbacks.

Mr Morrison accused the Opposition leader of being inconsistent on the issue and brought back Labor’s policy from when they were last in office.

Following news of the Solomon Islands signing a security pact with China, Mr Albanese criticised Mr Morrison on foreign policy failings, while also labelling Pacific Minister Zed Seselja a “junior burger”.

“This isn’t so much a Pacific step up, it’s a Pacific stuff up,” he said.

The prime minister said the issue in the Solomons was serious and one the government had been conscious of for a long time.

Both leaders received questions from the audience on a federal integrity commission, support for small business, and housing affordability, as well as trust in politics.