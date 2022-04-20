What's the issue?

The National Disability Insurance Scheme is not functioning as expected, with allegations the Coalition is focusing on cost-cutting over performance and people with disabilities claiming they’ve been left out of reforms.

Why is it an issue?

The $30 billion scheme supports nearly half a million Australians with a disability. The Coalition has said costs are blowing out and has repeatedly been accused of slashing individuals’ funding. Meanwhile, the sector’s watchdog has limited capacity and power to crack down on dodgy companies rorting the system.

What are the parties offering?

Labor has released its six-point plan to overhaul the National Disability Insurance Scheme, with opposition NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten announcing plans to hire an extra 380 agency staff, limit the agency’s use of private law firms and crack down on rorting providers.