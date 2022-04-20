When I saw that Liberal candidate for Warringah and anti-trans women in sport campaigner Katherine Deves had a history of extreme, online transphobic comments, I wasn’t surprised. That’s because I recently spent several weeks observing multiple online spaces for women who don’t believe trans women are women.

These women fit into a branch of feminism called trans exclusionary, or "gender critical", radical feminism (also referred to online as TERFs).

Born out of radical feminism in the 1970s, the movement persists online, where it has developed into a movement preoccupied with transgender people -- to the exclusion of almost any other subject or area of concern.