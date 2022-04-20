Country singer-songwriter Shane Nicholson has taken out the top categories at the 50th Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth.

Nicholson, known for his raw storytelling songs, won alt-country album of the year and album of the year for Living in Colour.

His song And You Will Have Your Way was named song of the year and single of the year.

Tamworth local Ashleigh Dallas was crowned female artist of the year, while her song with Luke O’Shea, Long Way ‘Round, won best video.

Country legend Troy Cassar-Daley picked up male artist of the year, while his album The World Today was top-selling album.

Cassar-Daley has now won a record-breaking 40 Golden Guitar gongs over the course of his career, more than Slim Dusty.

Executive producer Peter Ross said it was a privilege to bring back the awards, which are a landmark event at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

The awards have been marred by the pandemic in recent years, and the festival was postponed in January due to rising COVID-19 infections.

Mr Ross said the event was a moment to reflect on the resilience and strength of country music in Australia.