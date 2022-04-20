Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election polling day. Each day, Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.
In 2016, we had Mediscare. In 2019, it was Labor’s death tax. Scare campaigns are a regular feature of Australia’s federal elections. Crikey‘s audience editor Imogen Champagne invites federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman to speculate on what we might see during this year’s election and break down why political parties are happy to stoke them (hint: it’s because they work).
Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Expect more from your journalism.
Crikey is an independent Australian-owned and run outfit. It doesn’t enjoy the vast resources of the country’s main media organisations. We take seriously our responsibility to bear witness.
I hope you appreciate our reporting and consider supporting Crikey’s work. Join now for your chance at election themed merch.
Editor-in-chief
Leave a comment