Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 Australian federal election polling day. Each day, Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

In 2016, we had Mediscare. In 2019, it was Labor’s death tax. Scare campaigns are a regular feature of Australia’s federal elections. Crikey‘s audience editor Imogen Champagne invites federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman to speculate on what we might see during this year’s election and break down why political parties are happy to stoke them (hint: it’s because they work).

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

