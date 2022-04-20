If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

Seeing active hope become a key driver of our communities and our nation — this would mean our country is rallied around strong leaders who have an optimistic and exciting vision for the future of our nation and our world. People united by a common belief, not divided by money, race, religion, sex, location, and working together towards a bright and exciting future.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

“My vote doesn’t count anyway and there’s nothing I can do.” Every vote counts! The PM’s vote is no more important than my 19-year-old son’s, and we are not helpless in any situation. By accepting we have helped create the world and systems we are living in, we can also recreate them… and that’s going to take each and every one of us using our voice and making sure our vote counts towards something or someone we believe in.

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

My three kids. I’m incredibly fortunate to have them and they remind me every day why it’s important we never stop trying to fix things or make the world a better place. They also keep me incredibly well grounded.

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

Helplessness, apathy and greed. People are tired and whichever way they look there is frequently uncertainty: an uncertain environment, an uncertain economy, an uncertain society. But we can be the difference we want to see; we just need to step into it and demand it from all levels of society and especially from our federal government.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

Gandhi, because he united people behind small acts of defiance that ultimately reshaped people’s lives.

What would your final meal be?

Hopefully it’s a really long way off! Food for me is more an “act” more than it is “taste”, so whatever it is I hope it’s been cooked surrounded by family and friends who have all had a good laugh and know they are loved.